After Bigg Boss Non-Stop, viewers are eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6. In a latest development, BB host Akkineni Nagarjuna confirmed that common people can also apply for Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 now. For the unversed, this is big news for Bigg Boss Telugu fans as the makers had stopped the common man category for a couple of seasons before this. But applications are now open. On the other hand, speculation is also rife that top 5 Bigg Boss Non Stop contestants will enter Bigg Boss Telugu season 6. We all know the rules and can't wait to see Bindu Madhavi and Akhir Sarthak lock horns again in the Bigg Boss house!

Regarding Bigg Boss Telugu season 6, rumored contestants—Varshini, Navya Swamy, Deepthi Pilli, Anchor Dhanshu, Chaitra Rai, and Aadhi are said to have been approached by the show makers to sign a deal. It is too early to confirm the names of contestants until the makers officially confirm this.

The latest we hear is that a source in the know tells us that there is a high chance of Shiva entering season 6. Akhil and Bindu might not enter season 6. Bindu is busy with her next projects and Akhil has already entered the show several times. Bigg Boss Telugu is the most popular and watched reality show on the Telugu small screen. Bigg Boss Telugu makers recently came up with Bigg Boss OTT which will only air on Hotstar. Well, the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT has managed to get good viewership and Bindu has bagged the Bigg Boss Non-Stop title. Did you also hear rumors of any contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu 6? Let us know the name in the comments section below.