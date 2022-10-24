Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: RJ Surya and Inaya Romantic Drama Ends

The Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 eight-week nomination process has started. According to the promo, the eight-week nomination reason might be interesting, and contestants are nominating each other with valid reasons. In the process, we can see RJ Surya and Inaya having an argument over the nomination reason. Inaya passes a statement that RJ Surya is playing a safe game by acting good with contestants from whom he can benefit. In reply, RJ Surya questions Inaya why she is raising the point of safe game after seven weeks. Anyway, it seems like RJ Surya and Inaya's so-called romantic drama might end after the nomination process. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers are happy that finally, they both are showing their real faces to the audience after maintaining fake relationships for screen space.

After Arohi's elimination, RJ Surya became close to Inaya and, by seeing their chemistry in the house, the contestants thought they really had feelings for each other. In the recent weekend episode, Faima hints to host Nagarjuna that there is something going on between RJ Surya and Inaya. There are many hugging and kissing photos and videos of RJ Surya and Inaya doing the rounds on social media. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers are happy for RJ Surya and Inaya to break up and say that they are fed up with the love drama inside the house.