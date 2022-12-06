Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Predicted Winner and Runner Up in Week 14

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 viewers are excited to know which contestants will lift the trophy. The audience is busy discussing and debating the performances of the contestants and who deserves to be in the top five on social media.It is known that Shrihan has won the ticket to finale and entered the finale round. Meanwhile, Revanth is the most predicted and speculated winner of the season 6. His entry to the grand finale round is forsure as he is getting huge support from the audience. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 contestants who left in the glasshouse for the grand finale race are Adi Reddy, Shrihan, Revanth, Inaya, Sri Satya, Rohit, and Keerthi. According to the social media analysis, Adi Reddy, Shrihan, Revanth, Inaya, and Rohit might be the finalists.

The majority of Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 viewers believe Revanth will win and Shrihan will finish as the first runner-up. Bigg Boss Telugu reviewer Adi Reddy may be the third runner up of the show. What do you say? Comment below. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.