Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Not Sri Satya This Female Contestant Is A Finalist

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is heading towards the grand finale round in the next week. The contestants are giving their best to impress the audience with their performance in the tasks. Shrihan is the first contestant to get into the finale week by winning the ticket to the finale task. Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 viewers are busy having discussions on social media platforms about the winner and runner-up of the show. They say that Revanth has many chances to lift the trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu season 6. Revanth and Shrihan are on the top two list as per the viewers' analysis. The female contestants who are left in the Big Boss 6 Telugu glasshouse are Sri Satya, Inaya, and Keerthy. Sri Satya, Inaya, and Keerthy are giving stiff competition to each other to become the first female contestant to get into the finals.

Netizens believe that Inaya or Keerthy may enter the finale week. The majority of the audience believes Inaya will be among the top five. A section of the audience predicts that Sri Satya will get evicted this week because they do not like her behavior towards Shrihan after he won the ticket to the finale. In the recent episode, Sri Satya gets into argument with Shrihan over a silly issue, and she tries to blame Shrihan which disappointed the viewers.