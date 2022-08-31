Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 New Rules

The countdown begins for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6. There are five more days to go for the most awaited Telugu reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu 6. On social media, there is a lot of speculation about the contestants who will enter the glasshouse to the entertainment audience. The rumoured contestants who are entering the Big Boss Telugu season 6 house are Revanth, RJ Surya, Adi Reddy, Shrihan, Geethu, Abinaya, Sudeepa, Neha, Vasanthi, Aditya, Keerthi, Sri Satya, Arjun, Rohit and Marina couple entry, Transgender Tanmay, Rajasekhar, Chanti, Faima, Inaya and Arohi. The shooting of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 might begin on September 3rd. According to a source, Bigg Boss Telugu makers are planning something exciting this time to pique the audience interest.

According to rumors, the nomination dates are being changed. In every season, nominations will take place on Monday, that is, after elimination. The makers are now shifting the nomination day from Monday to Wednesday. Even the punishments for contestants who got the worst performer will be different from last season. It seems like the Bigg Boss Telugu makers are implementing new rules from other Bigg Boss shows. The tasks for the contestants will be interesting and tougher this season, which makes viewers glued to their televisions. So, are you ready to experience more fun from Bigg Boss Telugu season 6? Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.