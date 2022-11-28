Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Mid-Week Elimination Week 13

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 has completed its twelfth week and entered the thirteenth week. The show is heading towards the grand finale in three more weeks. The contestants are giving their best to impress the viewers and escape elimination. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers are busy predicting and discussing about the winner, runner-up, and top five contestants who may enter the finale week. Revanth and Shrihan have emerged as the strongest contestants of the season. There are many chances that Revanth will bag the trophy and Shrihan ends up as runner-up. The top five predicted contestants are Revanth, Shrihan, Faima, Inaya, and Adi Reddy. Rajashekar is the recent contestant to get evicted from the show.

As per the Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 social media, the makers are planning for mid-week elimination. This is the first time in Bigg Boss Telugu history to take mid-week elimination. The contestants who are on Bigg Boss Telugu 6 grand finale race are Adi Reddy, Faima, Inaya, Keerthi, Revanth, Rohith, Shrihan, and Sri Satya.