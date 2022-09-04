Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Inside Pictures Of BBT6 House

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 is one of the most awaited shows on the small screen. Just a few hours left to know about the contestants of the show. Today, the show is going to start at 6 PM on Star Maa and the contestants of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 will be introduced to the audience. They are going to stay together for three months in the Bigg Boss house. Every week, one contestant will be eliminated from the show. Finally, one of the contestants will emerge as the winner of the show. Here is the latest promo and look at the BBT6 house.

We all know that the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 will come up with a new house theme every year. So, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 house is also quite interesting.

Akkineni Nagarjuna is the host of the show. We have seen Nagarjuna as the host for the last couple of seasons as well. He keeps the contestants of the show grounded and encourages them to participate in all the stunts in the house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestants With Photos