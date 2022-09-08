Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 First Week Voting Results

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestants are done with the first-week nominations. Contestants who are on the nomination list are Inaya, Bala Aditya, Abhinaya, Faima, Arohi, Chanti, Sri Satya, and Revanth. Adi Reddy, Neha, and Nettu were saved in the Class, Mass, Trash task. Revanth and Sri Satya got highest votes from contestants for nominations. It seems like contestants have problems with Revanth and Sri Satya's attitude in the house.

But Revanth and Sri Satya are getting loads of support from viewers after the nomination task. A video of Sri Satya explaining her attitude towards others has gone viral. Sri Satya shares her sad story with the contestants and says she had to change her attitude after that incident. Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 viewers support and take back their words for misunderstanding her.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers predict that Sri Satya and Revanth might be in the top five contestants list if they continue to behave the same way in the house. The real game in the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house is yet to begin. Coming to the nominated contestants voting results, Revanth, Sri Satya and Faima are topping the charts with the highest voting percentage. Abhinay and Inaya are in the bottom position with least votes. Meanwhile, Faima is gaining popularity after entering the show. Faima has left the audience impressed in her very first attempt.