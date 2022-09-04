Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Final Contestants List
Finally, the day has arrived. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 is going to start today. The contestants of the show are going to be introduced to the audience today. But, before the show airs on Star Maa. Some of the rumours about the confirmed list of contestants are going viral. Here are a few confirmed contestants who are going to enter the house of Bigg Boss house.
Revanth
Srihan
Sri Satya
RJ Surya
Abhinaya Shree
Chalaki Chanti
Sudeepa Raparthi aka Pinky
Baladitya
Marina Abraham-Rohit Sahni
Tanmay
Adi Reddy
Neha Chowdary
Here are the pics of confirmed contestants.
Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Inside Pictures Of BBT6 House