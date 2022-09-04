Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Final Contestants List

Finally, the day has arrived. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 is going to start today. The contestants of the show are going to be introduced to the audience today. But, before the show airs on Star Maa. Some of the rumours about the confirmed list of contestants are going viral. Here are a few confirmed contestants who are going to enter the house of Bigg Boss house.

Revanth

Srihan

Sri Satya

RJ Surya

Abhinaya Shree

Chalaki Chanti

Sudeepa Raparthi aka Pinky

Baladitya

Marina Abraham-Rohit Sahni

Tanmay

Adi Reddy

Neha Chowdary

Here are the pics of confirmed contestants.

Also Read: ​​​​​​​Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Inside Pictures Of BBT6 House