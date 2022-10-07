Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Fifth Week Voting Results, Contestants in Danger Zone

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is getting the highest TRP rating, but a section of the audience is upset that contestants are not giving enough good content to the show. According to Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Live, the Bigg Boss assigned contestants captaincy tasks to the contestants. As per speculation, Revanth won the sixth-week captaincy task. Meanwhile, contestants have been divided into groups and playing their game. The couple contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 are now playing their individual games as per orders from Bigg Boss.

Now, talking about the elimination round, the contestants who have been nominated for fifth-week elimination are Vasanthi, Inaya, Fiama, Aadi reddy, Chalaki Chanti, Arjun, Aditya, and Marina.

As per unofficial Bigg Boss Telugu 6 fifth week voting results, Faima is on top with the highest voting percentage. Fiama, Aadi Reddy, Chalaki Chanti, Arjun and Vasanthi are in the safe zone. Inaya, Aditya, and Marina are in the danger zone. Speculation is rife that Marina will face the axe in the fifth week. Netizens say that Rohit might finally start playing his game after Marina gets an exit pass from the show. They say that Marina is distracting and taking all the wrong decisions in the game which is affecting Rohit's performance.

Most of the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers are not impressed with this couple. The contestants who are out of the show are AbhiShree, Shani, Neha, and Arohi. So let us wait and watch if voting percentages change after the captaincy task.