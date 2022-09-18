Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Did Nagarjuna Change Contestant for Elimination in Last Minute?

Nagarjuna returned to the show as the host on Saturday. He spoke with the contestants and we all know that he never steps back to school the contestants. Out of the 20 contestants, he made Bala Aditya, Shani, Vasanthi, Sri Satya, Rohit and Marina, Abhinaya, Keerthi, Srihaan, and Sudeepa. Nagarjuna questioned Fiama about her game. Nagarjuna suggested that Fiama should play her game and should have her own strategy and further stated that she is deceiving herself in the name of playing with strategy. He also told Revanth to focus on his game instead of giving lectures and suggestions to others. Coming to Suryah, Nagarjuna asked whether he has come to Bigg Bos's house for a holiday or to prove himself. He also said that playing tasks in Bigg Boss is not so easy and told him to utilise the offer that he has got.

Nagarjuna told Chanti that he has not come to Bigg Boss' house to just chit chat and reminded him that he should entertain the audience and at the same time, he should also play the game.

Coming to the elimination, Shani got evicted from the house. Nagarjuna asked the contestants to tell about the waste contestants of the house. Shani got three votes and he also got fewer votes from audiences. So, he got eliminated from the house. According to the reports, Abinayasree is likely to be eliminated from the house.

