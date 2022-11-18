Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestants Voting Percentage Week 11

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 contestants are entertaining the audience with their high drama and keeping them glued to their televisions to know what's happening inside the house. As per the sources, Faima won the eviction free pass, and Revanth is the new captain of the house. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers are eager about the eleventh week elimination because the contestants who are on the nomination list are strong contenders. Anyway, contestants have three more weeks to prove themselves to the audience. Meanwhile, the contestants who got nominated for this week's elimination are Adi Reddy, Inaya, Keerthi, Marina, Revanth, Rohit, Shrihan, and Sri Satya.

Check out the contestants' voting percentage for week 11

Inaya- 87.52%

Shirhan- 87%

Revanth- 78.91%

Rohit- 65%

Keerthi- 48.49%

Adi Reddy- 44.18%

Marina-34%