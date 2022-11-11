Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestants Voting Percentage Week 10

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is doing well in terms of TRPs and contestants are trying every means to escape elimination. Another weekend episode is ahead and viewers are excited about the tenth-week elimination.

Last weekend, Geetu Royal's elimination stunned the audience and contestants. Rumors are doing the rounds that Bigg Boss Telugu makers might bring back Geetu via wild card entry, but it seems like the makers don't have any such plans for now.

In a latest development, Faima won the captaincy task in the eleventh week. However, the contestants who are on the nomination list are Adi Reddy, Bala Aditya, Faima, Inaya, Keerthi, Marina, Revanth, Shrihan, and Vasanthi.

As per unofficial Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 voting results—Revanth, Inaya, Shrihan, Adi reddy, Bala Aditya, and Keerthi are in the safe zone. Faima, Marina and Vasanthi are in the danger zone.

Check out Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestants voting percentage:

Revanth: 95.9%

Inaya: 89.4%

Shrihan: 83.70%

Adi Reddy: 76.9%

Bala Aditya: 71.09%

Keerthi: 65.28%

Faima: 55.7%

Marina: 43.9%

Vasanthi: 34.61%