Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestants In Red Zone

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 is heading towards its grand finale, and the contestants are giving their best to bag the trophy of season 6. In yesterday's task, Faima won the eviction free pass and escaped elimination this week. Revanth is the new captain of the house. This is the second time Revanth has won the captaincy. The contestants are changing their game strategy based on the games of their competitors and flipping at the last moment. Well, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers are enjoying the contestants' performances. Talking about the eleventh-week elimination, the contestants who got nominated for this week's elimination process are Adi Reddy, Inaya, Keerthi, Marina, Revanth, Rohit, Shrihan, and Sri Satya.

As per the unofficial Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 voting result, Inaya and Shrihan are topping the voting poll. For the first time, Revanth is in the third position in the voting poll. However, the voting percentage changed as per the contestants' performances in yesterday's episode. Inaya, Shirhan, Revanth, Rohit, and Rohit are in the safe zone. Keerthi, Adi Reddy, and Marina are in a danger zone. Netizens predict that Marina might get an exit pass this week.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestants Position Week 11