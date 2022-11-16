Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestants Position Week 11

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 is getting the highest TRP rating, and the contestants are entertaining the viewers and keeping them glued to their televisions with their intense drama and fights over silly reasons. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestants who are out of the glasshouse are Shani, Abhinaya, Neha, Arohi, Chanti, Sudeepa, Arjun, Surya, Geetu, Bala Aditya, and Vasanthi. Anyway, the contestants are trying their best to impress the audience and escape elimination. They are not giving up on any hard tasks. As the days pass, viewers are changing their opinion on contestants based on their performance and behavior in the task. The show has completed eleven weeks and four more weeks are left for the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 grand finale. According to the social media prediction, Revanth has high chances of bagging the trophy.

Check out the contestants positions in week 11

Revanth: 1

Shrihan: 2

Adi Reddy: 3

Faima: 4

Sri Satya: 5

Rohit: 6

Inaya: 7

Keerthi: 8

