Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestants With Photos

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the show, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6. We all know that the show is full of controversies, fights, etc. The show is going to start on Star Maa on 4 September 2022. The show has already grabbed the needed attention and rumours are doing the rounds about the list of confirmed contestants for the show. According to the reports, not only celebrities, but a couple of commoners are also going to take part in the show.

The selected contestants of the show have gone through COVID tests and were put under quarantine in a hotel ahead of its premiere. Not only the fans of Bigg Boss Telugu but also others have been eagerly waiting for the show. We all know that the last season was a non-stop special and this season is television format while the 24-hour live telecast will continue to air on Disney+ Hotstar.

Akkineni Nagarjuna is the host of the show and my dear readers, he is going to host the show for the fourth consecutive time. Check out the list of contestants who will be participating in the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6. According to the sources, Singer Revanth, RJ Surya, Adi Reddy, Shrihan, Geethu, Abhinaya Sri, Sri Satya, Rohit and Marina, Tanmay, Chalaki Chanti, TV 9 anchor Aarohi, Sudeepa, Neha, Vasanthi, Adithya Keerthi are likely to enter the Bigg Boss house. However, the official list of contestants will be out only on the first day of the show.

