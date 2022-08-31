Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestants List With Photos
Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is all set to launch on September 4th. The Bigg Boss Telugu makers are planning something big for season 6 compared to last season. There are rumours doing the rounds on social media platforms about contestants who are entering the glasshouse. There were many top celebrity names in the buzz, but a few of them rejected the offer. The source says that Bigg Boss Telugu makers confirmed the contestants at the last moment. Do you want to know who they are? Then check this out.
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 contestants list with photos
Revanth
RJ Surya
Adi Reddy
Shrihan
Geethu
Abinaya sri
Sudeepa
Neha
Vasanthi
Aditya
Keerthi
Sri Satya
Rohit and Marina
Tanmay
Chanti
Faima
Arohi