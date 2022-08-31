Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is all set to launch on September 4th. The Bigg Boss Telugu makers are planning something big for season 6 compared to last season. There are rumours doing the rounds on social media platforms about contestants who are entering the glasshouse. There were many top celebrity names in the buzz, but a few of them rejected the offer. The source says that Bigg Boss Telugu makers confirmed the contestants at the last moment. Do you want to know who they are? Then check this out.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 contestants list with photos

Revanth

RJ Surya

Adi Reddy

Shrihan

Geethu

Abinaya sri

Sudeepa

Neha

Vasanthi

Aditya

Keerthi

Sri Satya



Rohit and Marina

Tanmay

Chanti

Faima

Arohi