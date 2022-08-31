Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestants List With Photos

Aug 31, 2022, 12:56 IST
Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is all set to launch on September 4th. The Bigg Boss Telugu makers are planning something big for season 6 compared to last season. There are rumours doing the rounds on social media platforms about contestants who are entering the glasshouse. There were many top celebrity names in the buzz, but a few of them rejected the offer. The source says that Bigg Boss Telugu makers confirmed the contestants at the last moment. Do you want to know who they are? Then check this out.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 contestants list with photos

Revanth

RJ Surya

 Adi Reddy

 Shrihan

 Geethu

 Abinaya sri

 Sudeepa

 Neha

 Vasanthi

 Aditya

 Keerthi

 Sri Satya
 

 Rohit  and Marina 

 Tanmay

 Chanti

 Faima

 Arohi


