Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Contestants at Bottom in Week 10 Elimination

Bigg Boss Telugu Season has completed ten weeks successfully, but the TRP rating for season 6 is lower than the previous seasons. Bigg Boss Telugu makers are trying hard to woo back viewers to watch the show with unique tasks and controversies. Faima is the new captain of the house for the eleventh week. Inaya was sent to jail after contestants nominated her as the worst performer of the week. The voting lines of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 was closed last night.

Talking about the tenth-week elimination, the contestants who are in the nomination list are Adi Reddy, Bala Aditya, Faima, Inaya, Keerthi, Marina, Revanth, Shrihan, and Vasanthi. And As per unofficial Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 Instagram pages, Shrihan, Bala Aditya, Revanth, Keerthi, Adi Reddy, and Inaya entered the safe zone. Faima, Marina, and Vasanthi are in the danger zone. So there are rumors that there is a high chance of Vasanthi getting an exit pass from the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house.

The contestants improved their game and give their best even in tough tasks. The viewership of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 has increased in the last two weeks after contestants got punished by the Bigg Boss.

However, the audience is hoping that Nagarjuna will school Revanth and Adi Reddy over their performance in the captaincy task.