Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Arohi Eliminated

Hey Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers, are you eager to know who got eliminated this week? Then check this out. The contestants who got nominated for this week's elimination process are Revanth, Inaya, Shrihan, Keerthi, Geetu, Arjun, Sudeepa, Raj Shekar, RJ Surya, and Arohi. Revanth, Inaya, Shrihan, Keerthi, Geetu, Arjun, and Sudeepa entered the safe zone where Raj Shekar, RJ Surya, and Arohi were in the danger zone. As per the sources, Arohi got an exit pass from the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 house.

Arohi elimination is unexpected by the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers because she was running a love track with RJ Surya from second week. A section of the audience were irritated with their track, romance and unnecessary drama. They say that theybare happy with Arohi’s elimination and RJ Surya can play his game. Anyway, Arohi gave her best to impress the audience but drawback was her love track with RJ Surya where she got distracted in the game. Let us wait and watch is Arohi’s elimination is true or not. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.