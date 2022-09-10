Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: And The First Contestant to be Eliminated is...

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 has completed its first week and it's time for the first elimination round. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 viewers can't wait to know to know who will be the first contestant to be evicted from the glass house. The contestants who were nominated in the first-week for elimination were Inaya, Bala Aditya, Abhinaya, Faima, Arohi, Chanti, Sri Satya, and Revanth.

According to sources, Bala Aditya, Abhinaya, Faima, Sri Satya, and Revanth are in the safe zone. Arohi and Inaya were in the danger zone. Now, Social media pages on Bigg Bos Telugu 6 suggest that Inaya has been eliminated from the show and Arohi has got a green card. However, we must wait for an official announcement from Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 makers.

On the other hand, BBT6 viewers expected that Geetu Royal will be out of the glass house this week after watching her behavior. They say that Geetu's behaviors and loose tongue is irritating them. Netizens also claim that her fight over every point shows that she is using the fight card in the house to survive in the house. She knows that makers are focused on keeping her in the house for TRP ratings.

It is known that Bigg Boss makers encourage controversial fights to some extent to attract viewers. On Twitter, BBT6 viewers are discussing that Inaya is eliminated because she is not giving content compared to Arohi and Geetu Royal.

Meanwhile, Bala Aditya is the first captain of the house. Bala Aditya is impressing the viewers with his maturity approach in the Bigg Boss house. Well, Geetu Royal is in jail for the worst performer of the week. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.