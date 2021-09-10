Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5: Why Is Jessie So Unhappy?

Bigg Boss contestants are also celebrating Vinayaka Chavithi in the house. The makers of the show have released a promo in which one could see all the members of the house dressed up and are taking part in the puja. Ravi takes blesssings from Anee Master and Sarayu takes blessings from Natraj Master. In the promo, one could see Jessie in an unhappy mood standing behind. Not only, Jessie but RJ Kajal is also seen with a sad face. Here is the promo, just give a look at it. We don't know why they are sad, let us wait for the full episode.

In the promo, Ravi, Lobo, and Natraj Master could be seen crying. At the end of the video, Sreerama Chandra lifts Vishwa and he could be seen hitting the pots as a part of the luxury budget task.

RJ Kajal, Jessie, Ravi, Hamida, Natraj Master, and Sarayu have been nominated in the first week. Who is going to step out of the house is the most sought-after question? Let us not decode much but wait till the weekend.