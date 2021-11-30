Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5: Nominated Contestants Opening Voting Trends

In week 13 of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5, out of seven contestants, five of them have been nominated for eviction. While Shanmukh was not nominated as he was the captain of the house, Sunny was also not nominated by the contestants.

After yesterday's episode, Siri, Priyanka, Kajal, Sreerama Chandra, and Maanas were nominated for the elimination this week. Of all the contestants that were nominated, Sreerama Chandra got the highest number of votes as per the unofficial voting trends.

As for the remaining housemates, Kajal and Maanas are said to be on par in terms of number of average votes and are in the safe zone. The latest buzz is that Siri and Priyanka got the least number of votes from the Bigg Boss audience and are in the danger zone.

However, there is a chance of Siri to grab some votes if Shannu fans support her. Priyanka can win over the supporters with her performance before the end of the week. Who among Siri and Priyanka will exit the show first, as per your opinion?

