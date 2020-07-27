Popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is likely to begin from the third week of August. According to reports, hectic preparations are underway at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, which has been the venue for the show in its last three seasons. The show, aired on Maa TV, has been successful in its previous three seasons in garnering highest TRPs for the channel.

The first three seasons have seen three different hosts from Tollywood -- Jr NTR anchoring the weekend hungama in season 1, Nani in season 2 and King Nagarjuna in season 3. As the organizers have decided, Nagarjuna will again be hosting the show in its forthcoming season 4.

Recently, the telecaster of the show, Maa TV, has released a curtain-raiser promo of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 which evoked overwhelming response from all quarters. Now, the latest buzz about the show is that the organizers are determined to kick-start the reality show, delayed by coronavirus and the consequent lockdown, in August itself. Although, there is no official confirmation as yet on the exact date, strong indications are emerging that the show will take off in the third week of August, much to the delight of the show lovers.

Among other details trickling out from the organizers is that this time, the show will be hosted for a duration of 100 days. If this stays true, it only means that the organizers are unfazed by the delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and there will be no pruning of the show span, as is being widely speculated. Well, one can only wait keeping their fingers crossed until the show organizers come out with a confirmation on this.

Also, the contestants of season 4, who will determine the success of the show, have reportedly been finalized with the organizers simply keeping their details under tight wraps till the first day, as part of the show’s format. They are also taking no chances with safety norms and COVID-19 guidelines in view of the challenges in hosting the show during the current critical times of the dreaded virus pandemic. As part of their fool-proof measures, it is also learnt that all the contestants would be first put under a 14-day quarantine before they are ushered into the house.

The house set of Bigg Boss Telugu is also not likely to see any drastic changes. As in the previous three seasons, it is being erected in Annapurna studios. There is also another interesting piece of news that is doing the rounds on the remuneration of the contestants this time. Speculations are rife that the contestants of season 4 would be paid higher compared to the previous seasons keeping in view the risk factor involved in taking part in the show during the pandemic. The show organizers are also going to sanitize the entire premises of the Bigg Boss house every hour to ensure highest safety standards and ward off the killer virus.

Of all the three previous seasons, Bigg Boss Season 3 turned out to be the most successful as well as the most controversial so far. The overdose of in-house skirmishes, fights and controversies among the contestants have resulted in highest TRPs for the channel from the show. The most coveted Bigg Boss Season 3 title was won by singer Rahul Sipligunj while TV anchor and actress Sreemukhi, who was pipped at the post, ended up as the runner up.