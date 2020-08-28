Bigg Boss Telugu is returning with its fourth season and is going to premiere on Start Maa on September 6th at 6 PM. Most of the people are eagerly waiting for the season. We think that the show is going to get high TRPs than the last year. The 'King' of Tollywood is the host of the fourth season as well. Fans of Manmadhudu are also looking forward to watching him on small screen.

Like every year, there is no dearth of rumours surrounding the probable contestants of the show. While no official contestant list has been put out yet, but sources say that TV 9 Devi, Dance Master Raghu, Singer Pranavi, Gangavva, Jabardasth Kevvu Karthik, Singer Noel Sean, Lasya, Ariyana, Karete Kalyani, Surekha Vani, Poonam Bajwa, Poojitha Ponnada, Youtuber Alekya Vani, Mahaboob Dil Se are likely to enter the house of Bigg Boss.

It is all known knowledge that the official list of contestants on the reality show is only announced during the episode.

Here is the latest promo from the makers of Star MAA. In the promo, one could see Nagarjuna saying that he is ready to give more entertainment like never before and asks the audiences to keep the TV remotes ready for entertainment like never before. Here is the promo.

Keep your TV Remote Ready for Entertainment Like Never Before!!! #WhatAWowWow 👁️#BiggBossTelugu4 Premieres September 6th at 6 PM on @StarMaa pic.twitter.com/5bbL4TsEjT

A total of 16 contestants are likely to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu 4 on the premiere day. Sources say that the selected contestants have been reportedly quarantined at a private hotel in Hyderabad and a team of doctors are constantly monitoring the health conditions of the contestants. Another report claim that 4 to 5 additional contestants are also lined up if anyone of the contestant falls sick.