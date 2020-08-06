Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is all likely to start rolling on August 30. Akkineni Nagarjuna has turned out to be one of the successful hosts of the Bigg Boss Telugu series. The fourth season will be hosted by Nagarjuna. Ever since the new season promo was out, the excitement levels among the fans of the controversial reality show are extremely high. The fourth season will have a unique concept this time and the contestants for the show will only be celebrities. So far, 30 contestants were said to have been shortlisted but only 15 contestants will be finalized from this list a week before it goes on air.

If sources are to be believed, Nagarjuna charged Rs 12 lakh per episode for the previous season. Now, he is rumored to be charging over Rs 8 crore for the entire new season. An official confirmation regarding the news is awaited.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Bigg Boss is going to tweak the show format this year and make it different with a new set of rules. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 House is also expected to have many secret rooms for doctors and the entire set is believed to have been built with a budget of Rs 3 crores. The confirmed contestants list for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 will be only during the opening episode of the show when all of them will be revealed and ushered into the house. So, don't forget to watch this space for more.