Bigg Boss Telugu OTT: Is This Why Akhil is Losing The Game?

Akhil Sarthak was known for his individual game in Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. He played a fantastic game and did not show any weakness when he first appeared on the TV reality show. He gave stiff competition to his opponents and won all the tasks. But in Bigg Boss Non Stop, Akhil is lagging behind in his game. Viewers who are closely following the show say that from day one of the show, Akhil is only targeting Bindhu to project himself as a strong contestant. But Bindhu has stood strong and defeated Akhil in her style.

In this week's task, Akhil and Bindhu are one team and they are playing well. Akhil's individual game has upset the netizens, who say that Akhil's game is not up to mark.

Netizens who have reviewed Akhil's game say that because of Ashu, Natraj Master, and Ajay, Akhil is not very effective in his game. They point out that Ashu is the main reason why Akhil is losing his game.

Akhil is always seen chit-chatting with Ajay, Ashu, and Natraj Master. And the gang's unsavoury comments on housemates-- whether Akhil is a part of it or not, Bigg Boss Telugu OTT viewers are blaming Akhil as they are mentioning them as Akhil's gang.

But the point to be noted is that Akhil, Ashu, Ajay, and Natraj Master always hold discussions on Bindhu and her game. A section of the audience says that if Akhil continues to be with this gang then he might end up as a third or fourth finalist. Few of them even say that Akhil winning tasks is no use, he must use his experience from his previous stint on the show and strategise to show some individuality in his game. Unless Akhil does that, there's no chance for him to clinch the title.

Readers, you tell us. Where is Akhil going wrong? Do you think he has the potential to win Bigg Boss Telugu OTT? State in your comments.