Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Week 7 Voting Results

Bigg Boss Non-Stop has received a massive response from the audience. The contestants in the house are trying every trick in the trade to entertain the audience and also survive in the house. Their strategies have kept the veiwers glued to the show.

Bogg Boss Telugu OTT completed its sixth week and entered into its seventh with a lot of changes. In the sixth week elimination, Mumaith Khan and Sravanthi got the red card. Talking about the seventh week nominations, the contestants who got nominated for this week's elimination are Akhil, Bindhu, Natraj Master, Shuva, Mitra, Ariyana, Anil, and Mahesh Vitta.

This week's nominations saw contestants in a fiery mood. Akhil and Bindhu were sene squabbling over the reason for nomination. Bindhu and Akhil's fans are giving stiff competition to each other to keep their contestants on top.

As per the unofficial Bigg Boss Telugu OTT voting polls, Bindhu is topping the polls with the highest voting percentage, and Akhil stands in the second place. Akhil's fans are trying hard to bring him to the first place. Bindhu Madhavi, Akhil, Shiva, Anil, and Mahesh Vitta are in the safe zone. Ariyana, Nataraj Master, and Mithra are in the danger zone.

The buzz on social media suggests that Mithra might could be the next to be shown the door in the seventh-week elimination.

But if you regularly follow the show, you must know that the voting polls change every day, and there is a high chance of the danger zone contestants getting saved, while safe zone contestants get eliminated.

So let us wait and watch till the weekend. Follow Sakshi Post for all the updates.