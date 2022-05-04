Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Week 10 Voting Results: Check Contestants' Current Positions

Just three weeks left for Bigg Boss Non-Stop grand finale. Contestants in the house are trying to grab attention of the audience with their controversial fights and dramas in the house. In the tenth week, the nomination was done with heated arguments, after which the equations between contestants totally changed.

We can say the family reunion episode has left its impact on the contestants. It appears that contestants now have their goal set--to win the trophy at any cost. So they are trying to improve their game to escape elimination.

Last week, Bigg Boss OTT Telugu makers planned double-elimination, but changed their mind in the last moment. According to insiders, the show makers are planning double elimination this week.

Now let's take a look at the contestants who are in the nomination list for tenth-week elimination.Bindu, Akhil, Shiva, Mitraaw, Ariyana, Anil, and Ashu have been nominated for this week. As usual Bindu and Akhil are topping the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT voting polls. Akhil, Bindu, Shiva, and Ariyana are in the safe zone. Ashu, Anil, and Mitraaw are in the danger zone.

If one were to go by the prediction, Ashu and Anil might get an eviction pass if there is double elimination.

For those who joined in late, Bigg Boss Non Stop makers spiced up the show by bringing in top contestants from Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 to the house to help with the finale tasks. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.

