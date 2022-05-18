Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Voting Lines Closed, Deets Inside

Finally, we have come close to bidding goodbye to Bigg Boss Non Stop. Yes, there are just three days left for the final episode. So we hope you voted for your favorite contestant to help them bag the trophy because this is your last chance to do so.

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT voting lines will be closed tonight at 11.56 pm. Some of the show buffs are upset as the voting lines for the show have been closed early as they wanted to put more votes for their favorite contestants. Bigg Boss OTT Telugu viewers have requested Hotstar and the show makers to extend the voting deadline. The contestants who are left in the Bigg Boss Non Stop grand finale war are Akhil Sarthak, Bindu Madhavi, Anil, Ariyana, Baba Bhaskar, Shiva, and Mitraaw.

Netizens are having debates and arguments over the Bigg Boss Non Stop winner and runner-up. According to unofficial Bigg Boss Telugu OTT voting results, Akhil and Bindu Madhavi are leading. We can say that there is stiff competition between Akhil and Bindu as they are leading with an equal score. Most of the audience say that Bindu has a high chance of winning the Bigg Boss Non-Stop trophy. Contestants who are in the lowest positions are Mitraaw and Anil. The Bigg Boss Non-Stop grand finale may air on May 21.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT Telugu Top Five Finalists Current Positions