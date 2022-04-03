Bigg Boss Telugu OTT: Tejaswi Madivada Eliminated

Bigg Boss Non Stop is getting massive response from the audience. The Bigg Boss Telugu OTT has completed its fifth week and entered into its sixth week. The contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT Telugu house are giving their best to win the tasks and escape elimination. Over the last two weeks, the Big Boss Non Stop show have kept the audience glued to their TV sets. Fights between Akhil and Bindhu have managed to get good viewership for the show, which was quite low from day one.

Talking about Bigg Boss Telugu OTT elimination in the fifth week, Bindhu Madhavi, Anil Rathod, Shiva, Ariyana, Tejaswi, Mitra, and Sravanthi were nominated.

According to unofficial polls on Bigg Boss Non Stop voting results, Bindhu Madhavi, Anil Rathod, Shiva, and Ariyana are in the safe zone. Tejaswi, Madivada Mitra, and Sravanthi are in the danger zone. Reports say that Tejasswi was shown the door. Yes, she has been evicted from Bigg Boss Non Stop. Tejaswi and Sravanthi were at the bottom in voting trends, but Sravanthi was saved in the last moment. Tejaswi's name is said to have recorded the lowest voting percentage. Earlier, Tejaswi was not in the nominations, but due to the nomination swap task, Tejaswi got into the nominations. Now, the audience say that Tejaswwi's elimination was unexpected.