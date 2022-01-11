Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Start Date, Promo Time and Contestants List

Akkineni Nagarjuna will soon be hosting Bigg Boss Telugu OTT which will be streaming on the leading digital platform, Disney plus Hotstar.

We heard from our sources that Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is expected to get launched any day between February 20 and 27, 2022.

The show promo is expected to be out in the last week of February. The show makers have started changing the sets of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 at Annapurna Studios to suit the OTT format, it is learnt.

The names of celebrities making the rounds as probable contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu OTT include Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Anchor Sreemukhi, Kaushal Manda, Geetha Madhuri, Singer Hema Chandra, Mounika Reddy, Warangal Vandana and others. The official contestants' list of Telugu Bigg Boss OTT is yet to be known. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all Bigg Boss OTT updates.