Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Sixth Week Voting Results: Will Makers Save Ashu and Axe Sravanthi?

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is completing its sixth week and it is time for yet another round of elimination.

Hey Bigg Boss OTT Telugu viewers are you eager to know which contestant will face the axe in the sixth-week of eviction. Then check this out.

The contestants who got nominated for this week's elimination are Bindhu Madhavi, Shiva, Hamida, Ajay, Natraj Master, Mahesh Vitta, Ashu Reddy, and Mithra. Mumaith Khan, and Sravanthi.

As per the unofficial Bigg Boss NonStop voting results, Bindhu Madhavi, Shiva, Hamida, Ajay, Natraj Master, and Mahesh Vitta are in the safe zone. Ashu Reddy, Mithra. Mumaith Khan and Sravanthi are in the danger zone.

Buzz has it that Ashu or Sravathi might get an eviction pass for the sixth week. Most of the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT viewers are expecting and want Ashu to get a red card. They say that Ashu is there in the Bigg Boss Telugu glass house for nothing. They also claim that she is frequently seen with Akhil and that Akhil is a player for Ashu.

From a few promos, we can say that Ashu is jealous of Bindhu. For the past two weeks, Ashu was not on the nomination list and escaped elimination. But it is worth mentioning here that if Ashu was there in the fifth-week elimination she would have definitely get evicted instead of Tejaswi.

Anyway, let us wait to see what Bigg Boss Telugu OTT viewers are planning, whether they will eliminate Ashu or not.

A section of the audience feel that Bigg Boss Non Stop makers might save Ashu for content and eliminate Sravathi. Let us wait and watch. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.