Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Postponed?

There is a lot of speculation about the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT show. As per the buzz, Bigg Boss Telugu OTT makers were planning to air the show sometime in mid-February. Contestants, who are rumoured to be entering the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT house are Anchor Varshini, Anchor Shiva, Dhee 10 winner Raju, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Warangal Vandhana, and Anchor Pratyusha.

There is also speculation that there will be at least three to four popular contestants from the previous seasons entering the house for the OTT version. There was a huge buzz on social media platforms that the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT makers had approached Sreemukhi, Hariteja, Geetha Madhuri, and Ali Reza to rope them into the show, although this news has neither been confirmed or denied by the makers.

Akkineni Nagarjuna confirmed that he will host the OTT version of Bigg Boss Telugu too.

Meanwhile, cases of new variant Omicron as also COVID are increasing. In fact, several states have announced night curfews. As a result, we can say that Bigg Boss Telugu OTT makers might postpone the show to June or July.

The Bigg Boss OTT show is the new concept picked created by the Bigg Boss Hindi makers. Now, Bigg Boss Telugu makers are planning to replicate the format. Along with Telugu, there is a rumor that Tamil and Kannada makers are also planning to start the show in the OTT format. The Bigg Boss OTT show is a different concept from the Bigg Boss show. The OTT show will only air on OTT platforms with 24/7 live streaming. Only subscribers can watch the live stream, while non-subscribers will get to see one-hour episode.