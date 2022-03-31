Bigg Boss Telugu OTT: Nagarjuna To School These Contestants

Bigg Boss Non Stop is getting non-stop attention from its viewers because of its contestants' non-stop fights. Bigg Boss Telugu OTT viewers are glued to their phones as they do not want to miss the high drama between Akhil and Bindhu in the Bigg Boss house. We all know how Akhil and Bindhu fought over the words "nuvvu aada" the latter used during their last captaincy task.

According to Akhil and his friends, Bindhu called Akhil a girl, but if we go by the version given by Bindhu, she did not mean it that way. Earlier, Bindhu spoke to Akhil and tried to clear up the issue. She said the words “nuvvu aada” were misconstrued. Bindhu said that she just wanted to imitate him, and thankfully Akhil also accepted her apology.

But in today's court task, Akhil again brought up the same issue and created a high drama over it, and won the task. It is worth mentioning that Bindhu was targeted by Akhil's close friends in the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT house. Bindhu's emotions were broken, though she is the strong contestant, and it seems like Akhil and his friends' words affected her a lot.

However, all the Bigg Boss Telugu viewers are saying Akhil and his friends are playing the worst game by targeting one strong contestant. They are tagging Nagarjuna and requesting him to school Ashu, Akhil, and Ajay for their actions. What is your opinion about today's task? Comment below.