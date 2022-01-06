Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Makers To Approach Geetha Madhuri?

The Telugu audience are eager to know when the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT will start. There are lots of searches online to know who are the contestants who will be entering the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT house. According to a source, the makers are trying to rope in star contestants from the previous season of Bigg Boss Telugu for the OTT format of the show.

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is the only OTT platform show. The show will air on Disney+Hotstar and no episodes will be aired on TV. Hotstar subscribers can only watch the live stream, and for non-subscribers, there will be a one-hour episode on Hotstar only. Buzz has it that Bigg Boss Telugu OTT makers are planning a unique concept like the Hindi Bigg Boss OTT. Akkineni Nagarjuna will host the show.

The latest buzz is that Bigg Boss Telugu OTT makers have approached Geetha Madhuri to sign a deal for her entry into the glass house again. Previously, there was a rumor on Instagram that makers had approached Akhil and Monal, but the facts are not verified yet. Meanwhile, viewers say that bringing the previous contestants back is a concept copied from Hindi. However, the show might be interesting with previous contestants as they already know what game strategy works. As of now, the rumored contestants who are said to be entering the Bigg Boss OTT house are Anchor Varshini, Anchor Shiva, Dhee 10 winner Raju, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Warangal Vandhana, and Anchor Pratyusha.