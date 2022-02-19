Bigg Boss Telugu OTT House, Contestants Photos Leaked

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT titled Bigg Boss Non Stop is all set to start from February 26, 2022. The show will be hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. Bigg Boss Non Stop will be aired on Disney +Hotsar and the show will stream live 24/7 on the OTT platform.

Hotstar subscribers can binge-watch the Bigg Boss Non stop live and non-subcribers will have one-hour episode on Hotstar. Talking about the contestants who might enter the Bigg Boss Non Stop— Akhil, Ariyana, Ashu Reddy, Hamida, Anil Rathod, Tejasswi, Saryu, and Anchor Shravathi are rumoured to be entering the house.

In a latest development, the photos of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT contestants and their performances on the Bigg Boss Non Stop stage during the launch episode have been leaked just days ahead of the launch. Even the Bigg Boss Non stop set photos have gone viral on social media.

Check Out the Bigg Boss Non-Stop leaked Photos