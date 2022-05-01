Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Extended, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Non Stop is entertaining the audience and the show is getting the highest viewership. Bigg Boss Telugu OTT has been making headlines ever since its premiere in February this year. The show offers a dose of entertainment on a daily basis and never fails to grab the attention of the audience with its high drama and fights. The makers are planning fun to hard tasks, and contestants are trying to keep viewers engaged with their performance. Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is inching towards the grand finale. But there are 10 more contestants left in the house while Hamida gets an exit pass from the Bigg Boss Non Stop house in the ninth week elimination. So nine contestants will be left. The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu had planned for a double elimination this week but changed their minds in the last minute.

According to the sources, the producers of Bigg Boss Non-Stop are planning a double elimination and a mid-week elimination next week. However, sources say that the show runners intend to extend the duration of Bigg Boss Non Stop, which is currently scheduled to run for 75 days. Reports say that the show may be extended to another week, but it is yet to be confirmed officially. Bindu Madhavi, Akhil, Ashu, Baba Bhaskar, Anil, Ariyana, Mitraaw, Shiva, and Natraj Master are the contestants left in the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT. Anyway, the contestants are giving their best and are making the audiences glued to the show. Do follow Sakshi POst for more interesting updates.