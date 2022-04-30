Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Double Elimination Confirmed

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is heading towards the grand finale and viewers can't wait to see who will win the show. The contestants in the Bigg Boss Non Stop House are giving stiff competition to each other to grab the trophy. It seems Bigg Boss OTT Telugu viewers have fixed Bindhu Madhavi as the winner and Akhil as the runner-up. However, Akhil is trying hard to defeat Bindhu in every possible way. However, Bindhu on her part, too is giving stiff competition to him and leaving no opportunity to impress the audience.

Just two weeks to go for the grand finale, and the contestants had fun this week and got a bit emotional too as they got to meet their family members after a long time. It's weekend and it's time for another round of elimination. Are you eager to know which contestant got an exit pass? Read on to find out...

As we mentioned earlier, Bigg Boss Non Stop makers are planning double elimination and the earlier predictions of Sakshi Post have come true. The contestants who were nominated for the ninth-week elimination are Ariyana, Mitraaw, Anil, Natraj Master, Baba Bhaskar, Shiva, and Hamida. According to Bigg Boss Telugu OTT voting results on social media, Ariyana, Mitraaw, Natraj Master, Baba Bhaskar, and Shiva are in the safe zone. The red zone contestants are said to be Anil and Hamida. So we think that Anil and Hamida might get evicted from the Bigg Boss Non Stop show.

What is your prediction on Bigg Boss Telugu OTT ninth-week elimination? Comment below.