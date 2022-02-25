Bigg Boss Telugu OTT On Disney+ Hotstar From Tomorrow

Hey viewers, take a break from regular serialsbecause Bigg Boss Non Stop is all set to entertain you with real content and a lot of drama. Are you excited? Then check out the timing, contestants list, and other details of the show.

The Bigg Boss Non Stop show will be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar. This show is the OTT verison of Telugu TV reality show. The show will start tomorrow. As per the buzz, the shooting has begun today for tomorrow's episode. Report has it that the contestants have finished their stage performances and Bigg Boss Non Stop host Akkineni Nagarjuna has sent contestants into the glass house. However, there will be no break in the live streaming of Bigg Boss Non-Stop. The audience can watch it 24/7, but only if you are a subscriber of Disney+ Hotstar.

Non-subscribers will have a one-hour episode only on Hotstar. No episode will be premiered on television. Recently, Disney +Hotstar released the promo of the Bigg Boss Non Stop house. Talking about the contestants who are rumored to participate in the Bigg Boss Non Stop show. The names of former BB Telugu contestants Akhil Sarthak, Ariyana Glory, RJ Chaithu, Roll Rida, Hamida, Mumaith Khan, Anchor Shiva, Natraj Master, and Tejaswi Madiwada are doing the rounds. Yes, ex-contestants from the Bigg Boss Telugu television show are also taking part in the Bigg Boss Non Stop. To know more information about Bigg Boss Non Stop stays tuned to Sakshi Post.