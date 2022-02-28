Bigg Boss Telugu OTT to Create History, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Non Stop is all set to entertain the audience. At present, the Bigg boss house is at peace with no dramas or fights. However, it seems the battle will begin soon because without debates and fights between contestants, there will be no entertainment for viewers.

Menawhile, the makers of Bigg Boss Non Stop have come up with a unique task—Warriors Vs Challengers. Former contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu became 'warriors' while the new contestants were seen as "challengers." In yesterday's episode, it appears warriors roasted challengers in the interview task. Bigg Boss Non Stop viewers seem to have loved the concept and felt that the tast brought together all the controversial contestants in the house.

Now, Bigg Boss Non Stop viewers are waiting to witness the first fight between contestants as it completely changes the equation between the contestants and also gives a new twist to the show. Talking about the female contestants in the house, It seems female warrior contestants are stronger than other contestants. Going by the social media analysis, female contestants have a high chance of bagging the trophy this season.

If you have noticed, right from Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1 to 5, there has not been a single female contestant who clinched the title. So, if a female contestant wins the Bigg Boss Non-Stop trophy, it will set a new record for Bigg Boss show. Which female contestant do you think will win the Bigg Boss Non Stop trophy? Let us know your opinion in the comments.