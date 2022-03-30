Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Contestants in Danger Zone

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is getting mixed response from the audience. It appears Bigg Boss Non Stop is not getting good viewership. The hype around Bigg Boss OTT Telugu is not much and the contestants are yet to give proper content to the show to grab more eyeballs.

One thing however, which is constant, is the fight between Akhil and Bindhu—the only source of entertainment for Bigg Boss Telugu OTT viewers. The nomination swap task is underway. Natraj Master has to swap nominated and safe contestants. Bigg Boss Non Stop viewers are unhappy with Natraj Master's decision. The nomination list has changed now.

The nominated contestants for this week's elimination are Bindhu Madhavi, Anil Rathod, Shiva, Ariyana, Tejasswi, Mitra, and Sravanthi. According to unofficial Bigg Boss Telugu OTT voting results on social media, Bindhu Madhavi, Anil Rathod, Shiva, and Ariyana are in the safe zone. Tejasswi, Mitra, and Sravanthi are in the danger zone. Bindhu Madhavi is topping the vote polls with the highest number of votes, and Sravanthi is at the bottom with fewer votes.

In any case, Bigg Boss Non-Stop producers brought Mumaith Khan back to the glass house to keep the audience interested. So we can say that with Mumaith Khan's entry, the Bogg Boss Telugu OTT house is going to rock.