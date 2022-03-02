Bigg Boss Telugu OTT: Check Out First Week Top 5 Contestants

Bigg Boss Non-Stop is getting a mixed response from the audience. Bigg Boss OTT Telugu kickstarted on February 26th and is giving non-stop entertainment to the audience. Anyway, viewers say watching live 24/7 is boring, so most of the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT viewers are preferring one-hour or half-hour episodes. A section of the audience urges that Bigg Boss is not giving good tasks that can show the real color of the contestants. The contestants who entered the Bigg Boss Non-Stop house are Aishu Reddy, Mahesh Vitta, Mumaith Khan, Ajay Kathurvar, Sravanthi Chokarapu, RJ Chaitu, Ariyana Glory, Natraj Master, Sree Rapaka, Anil Rathod, Mithraaw Sharma, Tejaswi Madivada, Sarayu Roy, Shiva, Bindu Madhavi, Hamida, and Akhil Sarthak.

The ex-contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu are warriors, and the new contestants are challengers. Anyway, all the contestants are doing their best, and ex-contestants are sharing their experiences from the previous show with challengers and guiding them. They are using their own game strategy to win the task. According to the social media predictions, the first week's top five contestants are Ariyana, Bindhu Madhavi, Mahesh Vitta, Ajay, and Akhil Sarthak. So, who are your top five Bigg Boss Non-Stop prediction contestants? Comment below.

