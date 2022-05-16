Bigg Boss Telugu OTT: Bindu The Sensation Trending on Twitter

Bindhu Madhavi is one of the most popular contestants in the current season of Bigg Boss Non-stop. When the makers brought her in, everyone thought she would be eliminated in no time, particularly because she was being targeted by her opponent and housemate Akhil Sarthak's supporters in the house. However, Bindhu did not give up. Instead, she took it up as challenge and took everyone head-on. The credit for Bindu surviving in the house till the final week must also go to her fans who relentlessly supported her and stood by her even when her numbers were dropping.

Bindu Madhavi fans ensured that she got maximum votes week after week so that she can escape elimination. Now, she is giving a tough competition to the finalists and Bindu fans are betting big time on her to win the title. Bindhu Madhavi are super active on social media and are trending the hashtag that she is a sensation in the Bigg Boss Nonstop house. Many are confident that Bindu Madhavi will emerge as the first female version of the Bigg Boss Telugu although this is the first season of OTT version.

