Bigg Boss Telugu OTT: Bindhu Madhavi's Spineless Comments Triggers Fan War

Bigg Boss Non-Stop house atmosphere is getting murkier by the day. The contestants in the house are giving stiff competition to each other and sparing no chance to get into the good books of the audience and the show makers. Bigg Boss Telugu OTT viewers have also got hyperactive on social media with fan wars and debates about their favorite contestants' performances.

For those who closely follow the show, it is not news that followers of Bindhu Madhavi and Akhil Sarthak are having a fan war from day one of the show. They are fighting over who deserves to bag the Bigg Boss Non-Stop Trophy. Well, in between all these dramas, nomination fights and arguments are the main highlights of the show. In nominations, contestants nominate each other by considering their weekly performance and behavior with them.

If you follow the hashtag #BiggBossNonStop on Twitter, you may have noticed some tweets about "Spine is weak" and "Spine."If you don't know what is happening in the #BiggBossNonStop house, then check this out.

In the eighth week nominations, Bindhu tells Ajay that he doesn't have the spine to speak up for himself and mentions that "your spine is weak." Unfortunately, Ajay has a spinal cord issue and he spoke about it earlier in some situations. When Bindhu raked up the spine topic, Ajay, Akhil, and Natraj thought she was teasing Ajay over his health issue. However, on Twitter, Bindhu fans have clarifed the actual meaning of the word "spine" for Akhil fans. They have defined a spine as "someone with strong ideals and strong ways of expressing those ideals. Somebody who says what they mean and means what they say." Bindu fans have now been trolling Akhil and Natraj Master for conveying it in a wrong way to Ajay.

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT viewers have requested Nagarjuna to speak on the issue. We'll have to wait and see what the Bigg Boss Non-Stop makers have in store for viewers this weekend. Follow Sakhi Post for more updates.