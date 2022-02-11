Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is Bigg Boss Non-Stop, Details Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT, titled Bigg Boss Non-Stop, is trending on all social media platforms and making the headlines over its possible launch date and contestants. Bigg Boss Non-Stop is a different concept when compared to Bigg Boss Telugu television show. Bigg Boss Non-Stop will be aired on the DisneyPlus Hotstar OTT platform. The show will go live 24/7 and only Hotstar subscribers will be able to watch it live.

The non-subscribers will have a one-hour episode. So, no episode will be premiered on television. Akkineni Nagarjuna will be hosting the Bigg Boss Non Stop.There is speculation that Bigg Boss Non-stop makers are planning to bring Bigg Boss Telugu ex-contestants on the show. The audience is excited after learning this news. But we have to wait till the show makers releases the contestant slist.

Contestants who are rumoured to be taking part in Bigg Boss Non-Stop are Navdeep, Dhanraj, Katthi Karthika, Deepthi Sunaina, Jaffar, Baba Bhasker, Avinash, Mehaboob, Sohel, Ariyana, Natraj, and Jessie. So we can say that all the top Bigg Boss contestants are ready to enter the Big Boss Non-Stop house again. Netizens are excited and can't wait to watch the ex-contestants in the glass house.