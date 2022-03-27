Bigg Boss Telugu OTT: Akhil Playing Sympathy Card To Defeat Bindhu

Bigg Boss is show which provides entertainment to most of the audience as they enjoy the show bacause of its high drama. The unusual tasks and fights between the contestants keep the viewers glued to their screens.

Each day, the contestants in the Bigg Boss house deal with many issues and these issues bring out their worst. The contestants argue with each other over petty things and fight over those issues. It is totally based on the situation and bond they have with that particular contestant.

During the show, friends in the Bigg Boss house will turn into foes and foes become friends. A few contestants use that high drama in the house as a sympathy card so that they can be in the good books of the Bigg Boss viewers and avoid elimination.

In Bigg Boss Non-Stop House, we can see Akhil has finally used the sympathy card. As we all see, Bindhu and Akhil are having issues since day one on the show. According to the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT viewers, Akhil is targeting Bindhu over a silly issue. This time, Akhil and his friends in the house ganged together to target Bindhu over the captaincy task and created a high drama.

They say that Akhil is targeting Bindhu and trying to break her as she is a strong contestant and a tough competitor for him. In today's episode, when Bindhu stood her ground and gave it back to Akhil over her support to Shiva, he started crying like a baby and tried to gain viewers' sympathy.

The way Bindhu handles the complicated situation and not lose her temper in the toxic environment of the house, Bigg Boss OTT Telugu viewers think Bindhu is the only strong contestant in the house as she is not using any sympathy card to stay in. Impressed with her attitude, the viewers call her Beauty with the Brains.

During an argument over a task, even Ajay shouted at Bindhu when she said Akhil is manipulating Ajay and using him against her. Ajay tried to shout her down but Bindhu did not step back and handled the situation cleverly. Anyway, it seems Bindhu is the most favourite contestant in the house for the Bigg Boss NonStop viewers. What is your opinion on it? Comment below.