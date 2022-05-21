Bigg Boss Telugu OTT: Akhil Fans Are Proud Of Him

Akhil Sarthak gained huge craze on social media after Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. In Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4, Akhil and Monal's chemistry inside the house had grabbed viewers' attention. As we all know, Akhil is the runner up of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 and he re-entered the Bigg Boss Non Stop house to win the title at any cost. Akhil gave his best and totally concentrated on his game and tasks. He won almost all the tasks and ruled the house once. But we can say that luck did not favor him and, again, Akhil ended up as the runner up of the show. Akhil's fans also never left an opportunity to trend Akhil on social media platforms and worked hard to keep him in the top position. Anyway, Akhil's fans say that they are proud of him that he reached the grand finale and became a runner up.

There are many fan pages on Instagram and Facebook in the name of Akhil Sarthak. Akhil is the second contestant who got the highest voting percentage and the first goes to Bindu Madhavi. In between, Akhil topped the polls by defeating Bindu. Some reviewers believe Akhil has achieved success through hard work and are proud of him. Akhil and Bindu constantly fought and had ugly arguments, but maintained good a good relationship after tasks.

Audience Review on Akhil's Performance

Bigg Boss viewers say that Akhil did his best with all his efforts and he tried 100% to impress the Bigg Boss Non-Stop viewers. But the only drawback in Akhil's game was his group talks about Bindu Madhavi. And a few viewers say that his friendship with Ashu was also a drawback.

However, Sakshi Post Congratulates you and wishes all the best, Akhil Sarthak.