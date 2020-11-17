Bigg Boss Telugu Abhijeet, Sohel and Akhil Become Internet Sensation: Find Out Why

Nov 17, 2020, 12:13 IST
- Sakshi Post

Looks like Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss makers could be happy as the show picked up the race and is doing great on TRPs charts. Monday nomination process video went viral on all social media platforms. A small video clip made the audience not to miss the episode, while coming to the contestant they have grabbed audience attention with their fights in the house. It has been more than two months but show buffs never witnessed a masala episode.

Finally, the Monday episode was really nail-biting. Abhijeet gave a counter reply to Akhil made them trending on social media. As usually, Abhijeet has become a centre of attraction to the show, while Akhil and Sohel got trolled by the audience for their attitude and behaviour in the house. We have already told you that Abhijeet, Akhil and Sohel will be in top five finalists. They proved it yet again with her performance in the house. They are trending on social media for their aggressive behaviour in the house.

