Bigg Boss Telugu Abhijeet, Sohel and Akhil Become Internet Sensation: Find Out Why

Looks like Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss makers could be happy as the show picked up the race and is doing great on TRPs charts. Monday nomination process video went viral on all social media platforms. A small video clip made the audience not to miss the episode, while coming to the contestant they have grabbed audience attention with their fights in the house. It has been more than two months but show buffs never witnessed a masala episode.

Finally, the Monday episode was really nail-biting. Abhijeet gave a counter reply to Akhil made them trending on social media. As usually, Abhijeet has become a centre of attraction to the show, while Akhil and Sohel got trolled by the audience for their attitude and behaviour in the house. We have already told you that Abhijeet, Akhil and Sohel will be in top five finalists. They proved it yet again with her performance in the house. They are trending on social media for their aggressive behaviour in the house.

#Abhijeet

25 yrs guy saying - nuv evadu

32 yrs guy saying - nuv evaru#BiggBossTelugu4 — Hari Naidu (@HarishNagK) November 17, 2020

Akhil Successfully Completed The Task

As of Now

Abhijith,Harikha & Akhil are Contenders for Captaincy

To be confirmed...#BiggBossTelugu4 #BiggBoss4Telugu #Abhijeet #akhilsarthak #Avinash — BB S4 2020.TELUGU (@Bigboss71316377) November 17, 2020

Meka Puli avvadhu Bhali avuthundi

You Don't Have a Point

Just you Need a point

Masss Reply by #Abhijeet #BiggBossTelugu4 — Manoj Royal (@ManojRoyalll) November 17, 2020

#sohel : abhi entha chinna maaata anna kuda hurt avtadu #harika ki ilantolle correct Meanwhile #Abhijeet : Robo task andaru ariste - silent

Akhil elimination vadu vagutunte - silent

Amma fake ante - silent #Abijeet #BiggBossTelugu4 #BiggBoss4Telugu — Manu (@Itsmanvika_) November 17, 2020