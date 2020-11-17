Bigg Boss Telugu Abhijeet, Sohel and Akhil Become Internet Sensation: Find Out Why
Looks like Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss makers could be happy as the show picked up the race and is doing great on TRPs charts. Monday nomination process video went viral on all social media platforms. A small video clip made the audience not to miss the episode, while coming to the contestant they have grabbed audience attention with their fights in the house. It has been more than two months but show buffs never witnessed a masala episode.
Finally, the Monday episode was really nail-biting. Abhijeet gave a counter reply to Akhil made them trending on social media. As usually, Abhijeet has become a centre of attraction to the show, while Akhil and Sohel got trolled by the audience for their attitude and behaviour in the house. We have already told you that Abhijeet, Akhil and Sohel will be in top five finalists. They proved it yet again with her performance in the house. They are trending on social media for their aggressive behaviour in the house.
#Abhijeet
25 yrs guy saying - nuv evadu
32 yrs guy saying - nuv evaru#BiggBossTelugu4
— Hari Naidu (@HarishNagK) November 17, 2020
Akhil Successfully Completed The Task
As of Now
Abhijith,Harikha & Akhil are Contenders for Captaincy
To be confirmed...#BiggBossTelugu4 #BiggBoss4Telugu #Abhijeet #akhilsarthak #Avinash
— BB S4 2020.TELUGU (@Bigboss71316377) November 17, 2020
Meka Puli avvadhu Bhali avuthundi
You Don't Have a Point
Just you Need a point
Masss Reply by #Abhijeet #BiggBossTelugu4
— Manoj Royal (@ManojRoyalll) November 17, 2020
#sohel : abhi entha chinna maaata anna kuda hurt avtadu #harika ki ilantolle correct
Meanwhile #Abhijeet :
Robo task andaru ariste - silent
Akhil elimination vadu vagutunte - silent
Amma fake ante - silent #Abijeet #BiggBossTelugu4 #BiggBoss4Telugu
— Manu (@Itsmanvika_) November 17, 2020
#Abhijeet physical tasks aadadam Kuda start chesaadu..ika winner avvadame late🔥🔥#BiggBossTelugu4 #BiggBoss4Telugu
— Meghanadh B (@Meghanadh_B) November 17, 2020
#BiggBossTelugu4
Ninna Episode Padanathaa Varuku #Ariyana Garu Top2 Anta😂😂#athiyana Like Her Like Fans..
Ninnati Nunchi Polling Lo top3 lo kudaa laedhu.. Inkaa #Ariyana kanna #Harika ke Ekkuva Percentage Voting Padutundee..#Abhijeet Mass voting Continuing 🔥🔥🔥
— SriCharan.Sharma ➐ (@TastelessCherry) November 17, 2020