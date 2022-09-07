Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Will Singer Revanth Fight Back and Survive Elimination?

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is Revanth's second reality show after the singing show, Indian Idol. There were rumors from Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 that Revanth will make an entry into the Telugu TV reality show and finally he has entered the Bigg Boss house in Season 6 much to the delight of his fans. Revanth has huge popularity and fan following outside the house. It won't be wrong of we said that there's a high chance of him staying in Bigg Boss Telugu house for a long period.

When it was confirmed that Revanth was participating in Bigg Boss Telugu season 6, fans expected a lot from him. But in reality, Revanth is not giving any content to the show and his lose talk has invited the wrath of netizens, leading to a lot of negative talk. However, those close to Revanth say that the singer is not deliberating passing any statements. But viewers are trolling him on social media platforms.

On the other hand, Revanth fans and a section of the audience are supporting him and are opposing the negative buzz. Well, Revanth is giving his best in tasks, but he is unable to win them. In the recent task, Revanth broke down after losing the task. It takes time for the contestants to get a hang of things and settle down into the game. In most cases, contestants get into form in the second week or third week. So Revanth supporters also say that it might be, late but definitely, he will end up in the top five finalists list.

