Bigg Boss Telugu 6: This Week Elimination Depends on Faima, But Why?

Bigg Boss Telugu 6: The weekend has arrived after a week filled with family emotions in the Bigg Boss house. Many Telugu viewers were waiting for BBT6 host Nagarjuna to enter the house and let them know who will get eliminated this week. If you are one of those people, you have landed on the right page.

It is known that Inaya Sultana, Shrihan, Rohit, Sri Satya, Adi Reddy, Raj, and Faima are in this week's nomination list. Those who are watching Bigg Boss Telugu 6 are well aware that Faima won the eviction free pass, which she can use for herself or save any other person from elimination.

Speaking about Bigg Boss Telugu 6 voting trends—as per Instagram pages—Inaya, Rohit, Shrihan, and Adi Reddy are safe while Sri Satya, Raj, and Faima are said to have earned fewer votes. If Faima uses her Eviction Free Pass, she will be saved, and Raj will get eliminated. Faima will be evicted from the house if she does not use her eviction free pass. Let’s wait and watch who will get eliminated from the Bigg boss Telugu 6 house this week.

Follow Sakshi Post for more Bigg Boss Telugu 6 news.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Voting Percentage Week 12